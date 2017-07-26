Newt Gingrich: Greatest Wingnut Welfare Queen Of Them All

The Definer of Civilization has another shitty book out.

It is called "Understanding Trump".

It has a forward by Eric Trump.

It has a breathlessly excited blurb by Sean Hannity.

It has a glowing write-up in Breitbart the official house organ of GOP's General Directorate for the Moral Hygiene of Party Members:

Newt Gingrich: Donald Trump One of the Smartest Presidents Ever Discussing his new book, Understanding Trump, with Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Monday, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich explained why he believes Donald Trump is one of the smartest people ever to have served as President of the United States. “What always surprises members of the elite is I believe he is one of three or four smartest people ever to be president,” Gingrich said, adding: I think he’s in the same league as someone like Lincoln or Theodore Roosevelt … I also think he’s one of the most energetic since Roosevelt, which is why you get these tweets at five in the morning, when he wakes up he has too much energy. I think also he has an instinct for disruption comparable to Andrew Jackson… He is constantly looking for ways to fix things, to change things, to breakthrough.

So why is The Offal That Walks Like a Man being interviewed by the once-venerable NPR as if he were a serious thinker?

Few things as rich as morally bankrupt Trump courtesan @newtgingrich questioning character & integrity of others, especially Mueller. pic.twitter.com/NXkUrduVjy — VoteVets (@votevets) July 26, 2017

Because until they are cast into Mount Doom, The Gingrich Rules are forever.