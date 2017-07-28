No, It Wasn't McCain's Heroics That Won Last Night. It Was Women And Democrats

Thank you to the entire Democratic Party and to two Republican women -- Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins -- for helping to save my kids' health insurance.

Once again, with the help of a couple of GOP women, the party that stands up for women, minorities, the poor, the sick, the infirm, the outcast and left behind, immigrants and the working class have stepped up and saved us from the depravity and madness of the Party of Trump.

The Democrats are now, in fact, a party of women and minorities, and it's about damn time to brag on that instead of hiding from it. Because even though I am a middle-aged white guy, I am never prouder to be a Liberal and a Democrat than on days like today.

And you get some credit too, John McCain. Sure, you could have put a halt to this days ago.

But I guess keeping all of us stressed out and terrified a little bit longer, just so the "kerplunk" of your vendetta dump in President Stupid's punch-bowl would be more dramatic, was more important to you.

Not sure why McCain gets credit for playing Russian roulette with 16M🇺🇸lives when Collins and Murkowski did the right thing from the start. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 28, 2017

Giving McCain the credit for defeating this repeal when female Senators Murkowski & Collins were early NOs is EVERY WORK MEETING EVER. — Jenny Yang👲👲🏽🐉 (@jennyyangtv) July 28, 2017

Think the fat guy from Texas wants to settle this Aaron Burr style with McCain? #McCain — Elisabeth D'Armiento (@thedeadlydonald) July 28, 2017

