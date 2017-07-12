No, Joe Scarborough, You Don't Get To Call Yourself An 'Independent'

So Joe Scarborough is "leaving" the Republican Party over Trump-Russia.

Really? THAT'S the straw that broke the camel's back?

Joe and Mika were winners of our Crookie "Worst Media (not Fox) of the Year" for 2016 because of the fawning phone-in interviews Morning Joe gave to Donald Trump over the course of the Presidential Campaign.

The Washington Post has pointed this chummy relationship out more than once:

But just looking at this year, New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago, helping Trump with his speech to Congress, then sitting in the audience and providing standing applause for the Donald on February 28? That was 19 weeks ago, Joe.

And as recently at April, Joe praised Trump for shifting policy towards a pro-NATO stance as well as other policy shifts.

It's not clear whether during that time Trump was blackmailing Joe Scarborough with the threat of a National Enquirer hit-piece. A timeline of THAT explosion would be helpful in your defense, Joe. Or maybe not?

And of course he's becoming an "Independent".

No, Joe, you aren't.

He's an independent! No MarALago Xmas, but still available to write grand bargain language into Republican speeches for his usual fee. https://t.co/nCRX6nvELa — Frances Langum (@bluegal) July 12, 2017

#MorningJoe Joe is the guy in the bunker in 1945 who suddenly decides the Nazi party is awful ...right after Russian tanks encircle Berlin. — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) July 12, 2017

#MorningJoe But who also hastens to add that the Allies are pretty terrible too which is why he's suddenly an "independent" — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) July 12, 2017

We've heard that "I'm an independent!" line a million times from embarrassed George W. Bush voters. They never ever abandon the POLICIES that are terrible, just the embarrassing label that goes along with them.

So yeah, you sit on the Late Night set and stand for your principles, hold up Saint Ronnie and insist "I want lower taxes, I want less regulation, I want a more competitive economy. I want the government taking less money from me. But not at this price! "

This from a guy who stops paying Social Security taxes in January.

Any Republican seeking a badge of courage for separating themselves from this @POTUS or their party is shit out of luck. That ship sailed. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) July 12, 2017

He's also looking for a change of career and going to devote his life to music.

That's great, Joe. Get out of politics all together. Just don't make us all laugh with your "I'm an independent" baloney.