Oh Look! Video Of Donald Trump Yukking It Up With Junior's Email Pals

Well, look what CNN dredged up from the bowels of Trump's past! A handy little video showing him having some chow and yukking it up with the very same people Junior emailed with to get some dirt on Hillary.

The video shows the future President Donald Trump attending a dinner with an Azerbaijani-Russian family who became Trump's business partners in Las Vegas in June 2013. It also shows their publicist, Rob Goldstone, who would later send Donald Trump Jr. the emails that have brought the eldest Trump son to the center of the controversy over possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

They are very cozy, our current president and the Russian oligarchs...and why not, after all? Trump got his Miss Universe pageant in Moscow -- a long-held dream -- and Russians got Trump in Moscow, ripe for some kompromat, if Christopher Steele's dossier is to be believed.

The video, obtained by CNN in the wake of the email disclosures, offers fresh insights into the warm relationship between Trump and the Agalarovs, which has been widely reported because Aras Agalarov and Emin Agalarov inked a multi-million dollar deal with Trump to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013. The video was shot on June 15, 2013 in Las Vegas on the eve of the Miss USA pageant where Trump would officially announce the deal to bring the Miss Universe contest to Moscow. The footage, a series of clips from the eve of the Miss USA pageant, documents more than three minutes of interactions between Trump, the Agalarovs and Goldstone.

And special interactions they are, too, including Trump making his usual disgusting moves on the women in attendance.

Another clip shows a conversation between Trump and the Agalarovs before the dinner, where Emin Agalarov introduces Trump to his mother and sister -- prompting the future US president to remark on their looks.

Because of course he did.

Here's the bottom line. Any effort on Trump's part to deny that he knows these people is just another lie out of his lying mouth (or keyboard). Clearly he was familiar with them, knew them, schmoozed them, and broke bread with them.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And he knew all about Don Junior's meeting with them in 2016. Mark my words.