Oh Snap! Poland's First Lady Snubs Trump's Handshake

Trump has embarrassed America in the political world by acting like a spoiled child who's obsessed with out-handshaking the world leaders he meets, except for those he snubs.

The tables were turned on him during his trip when Poland’s First Lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, ignored Trump's hand, walked right past and instead greeted Melania Trump with a vibrant handshake.

This GIF has gone viral.

It's bad enough that the Polish government had to bus in a bunch of rubes to show support for Trump's speech, but getting the major handshake snub is the cherry on top.

Polish media reports say the government promised the White House cheering crowds as part of its invitation. Ruling party lawmakers and pro-government activists plan to bus in groups of people for Trump’s speech. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment on the reports.

Trump chose to land in Poland because it was his best chance to greet adoring crowds in all of Europe. Looks like Poland's first lady wasn't going to be part of the fan club. Classic!

