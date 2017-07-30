Politics And Reality Radio: Jacob Hacker: A Tough Road To Universal Coverage

This week, we kick off the show with a look at the hero worship of John McCain and the remarkable cowardice of 49 of his Senate colleagues.

Then we'll be joined by Yale political scientist Jacob Hacker, one of the intellectual forebearers of Obamacare, to talk about what might be ahead in the fight to establish universal health care in the US, now in its 105th year.

Finally, we'll talk to Katha Pollitt, a columnist for The Nation, about a piece she wrote last week surveying how some liberals and progressives are coping after six months with Donald Trump in the White House. Their reactions are more diverse than you might imagine.

