Politics And Reality Radio: Is Medicare-for-All The Path To Single-Payer?

By Joshua Holland
Politics And Reality Radio: Is Medicare-for-All The Path To Single-Payer?

This week, we kick off the show with a brief tribute to the one and only Sean Spicer, may he rest behind a bush somewhere.

Then we'll be joined by mild-mannered health care wonk Harold Pollack from the University of Chicago to talk policy on the left and the right: Why the GOP's zombie bill never dies, and whether making a rapid transition to Medicare-for-All is a viable way to get to affordable universal coverage.

Then we'll be joined by Ohio State University scholar Gleb Tsipursky to talk about The Truth Pledge -- his scheme to use behavioral science to "nudge" people into combating fake news.

Finally, we'll talk to Susie Madrak, a contributing editor at Crooks and Liars, about a pretty zany week in Trumpland that began with POTUS trashing everyone in sight to the NYT.

Playlist:
Supreme Deluxe: "Alex Jones Rants as an Indie Folk Song"
Rolling Stones: "Play With Fire"
George McCrae: "Rock Your Baby"
Erykah Badu: "Rimshot (Outro)

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.


