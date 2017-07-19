Politics And Reality Radio: Yes, Conspiring To Undermine An Election Is A Crime

This week, we'll be joined by Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches law at George Washington University, to talk about the many potential crimes that could be charged if it is proven that the Trump campaign conspired with the Russians to manipulate the outcome of the 2016 election. Campaign finance violations may be the least of it.

Then we'll speak with Jill Filipovic from Kenya about her new book,The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness.

And finally, a few words about the Republicans' zombie Obamacare repeal bill, which has been hit hard but just keeps coming.

Playlist:

Boney M.: "Rasputin"

Imagine Dragons: "Believer"

John Lennon: "Instant Karma"

