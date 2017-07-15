Putin Ally, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, Defends Russian Hacking On The House Floor

"Putin's favorite Congressman" is at it again. This isn't the first time Rep Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) has defended the hacking of the DNC and of Hillary Clinton's emails, and no matter what the investigation by Robert Mueller eventually reveals, I don't expect it will be the last given his long history of cozying up to Putin.

Rohrabacher along with his buddy, Rep. Louis Gohmert, took to the House floor this Friday and once again defended the Russian hacking, and Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was promising them dirt on Hillary Clinton:

Rohrabacher argued there's absolutely "nothing wrong" with Trump Jr.'s meeting, claiming that it's "not illegal to receive information from someone." Moreover, Rohrabacher said, like in the case of the leaked Democratic emails, "what's important is only whether the truth was revealed." Gohmert marveled at Trump Jr.'s "pretty good judgment" in leaving the meeting when he realized it was "worthless" because the lawyer did not have the comprising information she'd claimed to have. "I wish that President Obama, Loretta Lynch, Hillary Clinton had as good of judgment in their meetings," Gohmert said. Gohmert then echoed an unproven accusation leveled by President Trump the day before, claiming that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch had "personally stepped in to ensure" the Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. could be in the country. "It's just incredible how much is being made of Donald Trump Jr. meeting with somebody that Attorney General Loretta Lynch pulled all kinds of strings to get her in and keep her in the country," Gohmert said.

h/t Raw Story