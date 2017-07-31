'Reclaiming My Time' By 'Auntie' Maxine Waters

After Maxine Waters stopped Treasury Secretary Steven Munchkin .. er Mnuchin dead in his tracks a few days ago, Broadway's Mykal Kilgore was inspired to make this stunning acapella tribute to "Auntie" Maxine Waters.

Our beloved "Auntie" Maxine Waters laid this sermon down so good that I had to sing about it! Whenever anybody tries to distract me or block me (even with praise or platitudes) I'm gonna have to let them know that I'm #ReclaimingMyTime!!!!!!!