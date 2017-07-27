CNN Host To GOP Claim Media Forced Trump's Sessions Attacks: 'Are You Kidding Me?'

CNN host Kate Bolduan was stunned when Rep. Dave Brat blamed the media for forcing Trump to continually shame Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Brat does support Jeff Sessions, but when asked to explain his positions clearly, the interview turned into a farcical exercise in futility.

Bolduan asked, "One thing I was not clear on, who is at fault for the uncomfortable position that Jeff Sessions is in right now?"

Rep. Brat began by whining about the 24/7 media coverage over Russian investigations...

Bolduan quizzically and slowly asked, "Is the president at fault for being the one who made the beleaguered Sessions beleaguered?"

Brat's response was to rant about some study that shows the media focuses on Russia 90% of the time.

Despite Bolduan's efforts to slow him down, Brat refused to give in and kept blaming the media for Trump's behavior, causing her finally to slow him down with an exasperated "Are you kidding me?" moment.

"The media is not forcing the president to tweet his attacks," she reminded.

Pressing on, she pushed him a little harder. "At its core, when it comes down to it, the president, do you agree the president chose to push the keys on his phone to tweet an attack on his attorney general on his, under his own control?"

Reluctantly, Brat conceded that "the president did touch his key pad." (He makes it sound like it's something dirty...oh, wait. It is.)

Bolduan pounced. "And he's at fault and he's the one behind attacking his own Attorney General. Let's get out of the twilight zone. Why are you hesitant to criticize the president on this? Does he not deserve criticism?"

All reasonable questions, but Dave Brat being Dave Brat, he responded with a rambling answer about wanting to be loved.

"I like people to love me. I went to seminaries, I'm with the love school. There's too much negativity up here. I don't dwelling on everybody hitting each other all day and who is to blame. I try to stay positive. I go to Facebook and get annihilated. I say loving things and get annihilated every day. I don't want to cast stones and add to it. I don't want to get into the political circus of it. I wrote my piece to say, look, we understand why people are frustrated. Let's keep a principled man (Sessions) in there."

Peace love dove, man...Unless they're a dirty commie liberal, anyway. Is he kidding us right now?

Karoli Kuns contributed to this post