Rep. Rodney Davis: We 'Fixed' Health Care Bill By 'Changing A Period To A Semicolon'

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) told MSNBC on Sunday that the Republican health care plan was a "fix" for President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act even though millions are expected to lose insurance under the proposal.

MSNBC host Alex Witt noted during an interview with Davis that public opinion polls showed most people would rather see Obamacare "fixed" than the Republican plan to "repeal and replace" the bill.

"Is it possible since 2009 and the passage of Obamacare, the ACA, that things have changed?" Witt asked. "And that people have become accustom to it. And rather than saying, 'repeal and replace,' it could be put forward just to fix what's there?"

"Our bill is simply that, it's a fix," Davis insisted. "In Washington, when we repeal any law, we do something as simple as replace it with other language. So we have repealed and replaced. But in essence, that's all a fix that happens on every bill that we pass in Washington."

"Even if it's something as simple as changing a period to a semicolon," he continued. "That's repealing that period and replacing it with a semicolon, thus fixing the bill. So, we have fixed it."