Rep. Rodney Davis: We 'Fixed' Health Care Bill By 'Changing A Period To A Semicolon'

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) told MSNBC on Sunday that the Republican health care plan was a "fix" for President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act even though millions are expected to lose insurance under the proposal.

MSNBC host Alex Witt noted during an interview with Davis that public opinion polls showed most people would rather see Obamacare "fixed" than the Republican plan to "repeal and replace" the bill.

"Is it possible since 2009 and the passage of Obamacare, the ACA, that things have changed?" Witt asked. "And that people have become accustom to it. And rather than saying, 'repeal and replace,' it could be put forward just to fix what's there?"

"Our bill is simply that, it's a fix," Davis insisted. "In Washington, when we repeal any law, we do something as simple as replace it with other language. So we have repealed and replaced. But in essence, that's all a fix that happens on every bill that we pass in Washington."

"Even if it's something as simple as changing a period to a semicolon," he continued. "That's repealing that period and replacing it with a semicolon, thus fixing the bill. So, we have fixed it."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV