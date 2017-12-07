Rep. Trey Gowdy Furious Over 'Amnesia' Of Trump People On Russia

On Fox News' 'The Story with Martha MacCallum,' Rep. Trey Gowdy became furious that the Trump people have a certain "amnesia" when it comes to meeting Russians.

Host MacCallum asked, "In terms of this Donald Trump Jr., story, are you troubled by any of it?"

Gowdy was not pleased and replied, "Yeah, I'm troubled on three levels."

On the first level, he said it's Bob Mueller's issue because it is legal and he wants no part in investigating.

He continued, "The political level, Martha. Here we are beginning another week, this one in July with a new revelation about Russia. And the third which is more a medical issue, is the amnesia of the people in the Trump orbit."

"Someone needs to get everyone in a room and say, from the time you saw 'Dr. Zhivago' until the moment you drank vodka with a guy named Boris, you list every single one of those to the special counsel because this drip, drip, drip is undermining the credibility of this administration,." Gowdy said.

It's rare to hear House Republicans blast the Trump administration over anything related to Russia, but many of them must feel like he does, and are too afraid to voice their opinion.