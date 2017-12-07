Rep. Steve King Blames Obesity On Food Stamps

Rep. Steve King proposed taking money away from Planned Parenthood to use on Trump's border wall, but went further by saying he'll then take money from food stamp recipients for the wall because their dependence has caused the obesity problem in America.

"We built the program because to solve the problem of malnutrition in America, and now we have a problem of obesity, "King said.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota was virtually stunned into silence at those thoughts. Who wouldn't be?

After the Iowa Republican attacked the Clintons to defend Donald Trump Jr's email problems with Russian operatives, Rep. King descended into callous hatred for the least of us.

When Rep. King turned his attentions to Trump's border wall, Camerota suggested that the estimated 1.6 billion dollar cost was holding it up.

Rep. King replied, "I'd throw another $5 billion on the pile and I would find a half of a billion dollars of that right out of Planned Parenthood's budget. And the rest of it could come out of food stamps and the entitlements that are being spread out for people that haven't worked in three generations."

Camerota asked, "You want to take food from people who are the people who are on the lowest rung in terms of the nation's safety net, and their children -- in terms of food stamps, you're happy to take -- you're willing to take money from them to build the $1.6 -- or to give the $1.6 billion for the border wall?"

King said building the wall would create 10 million new jobs. Stop laughing, please.

Then he compared his attacks on the poor to Michelle Obama's childhood obesity program for America's children.

King said, "I wouldn't impose anything any more strict on anybody in America than what Michelle Obama did with her school lunch program. And so, I would just say let's limit for that. Anybody that wants to have food stamps it's up to the school lunch program. That's fine."

Did you understand that answer?

King complained that the SNAP program has expanded too much so Camerota asked, "you don't think all of them need it?"

Don't get me started on how food stamps have always been part of the FARM program that Steve King's constituents rely upon. Republicans have separated that link and now food assistance is a dirty term?

I mean, I'm speechless.