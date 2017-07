This, ladies and gentlemen, is our Secretary of Energy:

DOE Rick Perry at coal plant:"Here’s a little economics lesson: supply and demand. You put the supply out there and the demand will follow." — Taylor Kuykendall (@taykuy) July 6, 2017

And if he wasn't such a national embarrassment, he'd be comic relief.

Rick Perry, so stupid he actually flunked out of Father Guido Sarducci's Five-Minute University: