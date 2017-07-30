Roger Stone: John McCain Is A 'Traitor' And A 'Piece Of Sh*t'

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Roger Stone, a controversial longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, called Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) a "piece of shit" and a "traitor" for voting against the repeal of President Barack Obama's health care reform law.

During an impromptu interview with TMZ, Stone noted that Trump "is not a turn-the-other-cheek guy."

"And let's face it, John McCain is a piece of shit," he opined about the Arizona senator who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.

According to Stone, it is a "pity" that McCain is not running for reelection so that voters can hold him accountable for sinking the Senate's best chance at repealing Obamacare.

"Look, we wish him a speedy recovery from his health problems," the Trump ally quipped, "but that doesn't mean he's not a traitor."

When it came to Trump's new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, Stone was jubilant: "Love the guy!"


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV