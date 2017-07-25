Roland Martin: 'Crack Head' Trump Is Addicted To Rally Crowds

Let's be clear, all politicians get "high" on a rally in their honor. But the Boy Scout Jamboree fiasco was special. Donald Trump was not only off-script (there was no script), his comments were completely self-centered, occasionally vulgar ("hot people at a party"), and blatantly hateful.

I'm an Eagle Scout. Trump using the 30,000 BoyScouts as his props tonight was a scene out of Triumph of the Will. Shocking abuse of children — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 25, 2017

This was so disgraceful it's hard to believe it happened. Just utterly shameful and disgraceful. https://t.co/9wtcCvpGW6 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 25, 2017

There was a kerfuffle on the set of Velshi and Ruhle as Roland Martin suggested that Donald Trump is addicted to rallies, and included the words "crackhead" and "crack" in his description.

ROLAND MARTIN: That's his crack, to it. He's a crack head when it comes to --

STEPHANIE RUHLE: Okay -- hold on. Roland -- hold on a second. Roland, hold on --

MARTIN: Follow me here.

RUHLE: We're talking about being respectful. This is the president -- >> hold on -- this is President of the United States. If you want to say he's an adrenaline addict, that is fine. You're not going to say it's his crack.

MARTIN: That's his fix.

RUHLE: Fine.

MARTIN: When he gets in front of a large crowd, he loses it. The CIA, this one here, it doesn't matter, oh, the big win, I won this state. He did not spend the time talking about public service. What you should do for the country. It's all him, him, him. America would like to see the President of the United States act like it and we keep saying, "oh, it's going to change him." No, it's not. We're six months in and it's not going to change him. He's 71 years old. He's going to keep doing this and you sit there and listen to it and it was horrible. And I had Boy Scouts, people who were not adults saying, is that what you want to hear? So here's the question. Can we trust this president to speak to America's young or is he simply going to trash president Obama a boy scout, trash former secretary of state Hillary Clinton or sit here and joke about hot people at parties. I'm sorry. That was despicable and I'd like to respect the president but can he please respect the office?

RUHLE: All right, then. Roland Martin, my mother who voted for President Trump, she herself was disgusted by last night's speech. He's giving another rally to a huge crowd in Ohio.

ALI VELSHI: He's going to get a fix tonight.

RUHLE: He's certainly going to get a fix.