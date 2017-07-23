Ron Perlman Slays Joy Reid With His 'Donald Trump' Impression

Joy Ann Reid had Actor Ron Perlman and Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University John McWhorter on this morning and the topic of Trump's bizarre speaking style came up. Perlman broke into an insanely spot-on impression, leaving Joy Ann Reid nearly in tears.

It started off with a compilation of rambling, incoherent speeches where Trump can't stay on one topic for more than 5 seconds. It is unnerving to watch one speech at a time, but to see the rambly parts pieced together is even more jarring.

Trump clip: Waving hand gestures. "Bing bing bing bing." "Bing bing bong bong bing bing." "Bing Bing I love it."

Joy: "I don't know what that is" (laughing).

Neither do we.

Joy dives into the latest Trump shitshow, that now imfamous New York Times Interview. As she tries to read his statements, in written form, she rightfully observes that it is "very hard to understand it in print."

Joy reads parts of what Trump said about his trip and speech to Poland and how he is talking more like a tourist than a President* (psst, he isn't the *real* President). Is he an "everyman" or an "elite man".

Then Ron breaks into his Trump impression, unexpectedly. Wow. It is amazing. The best part: Eclairs. Joy can barely compose herself, it is so good.