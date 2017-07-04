Roy Blunt Joins Ritzy Country Club - After Denying It

During the election run-up last November, Blunt was championing his economic populism to the locals, while denying that he'd become one of the Washington elite (despite his twenty years there). A membership in his lobbyist wife's name to the exclusive Chevy Chase Club wasn't going to play well, so Blunt lied bent the truth, and said he hadn't applied and had no plans to. A few weeks later he would narrowly defeat Jason Kander by 2.7% and go back to business as usual of lining his pockets through his and his wife's connections.

Source: St. Louis Today

Days before the 2016 election, Missouri Democrats tried to make an issue of a report that Sen. Roy Blunt’s wife, lobbyist Abigail Blunt, was trying to join a tony suburban Washington, D.C., country club.

Allies of Blunt’s opponent, Jason Kander, said it was an example of Blunt’s distance from Missourians. Blunt’s campaign spokeswoman said in October that the senator “had never applied to be a member of a country club and has no plans to join one.”

But now Blunt and his wife are listed as “candidates enjoying summer privileges” at that very club — the Chevy Chase Club. The country club is one of the capital region’s oldest, where Politico last year reported that membership begins with $80,000 up front, plus $600 in monthly fees.

A person familiar with the membership process at the club said the “candidates enjoying summer privileges” list is an early step of a multiyear vetting to fully join the club, and that people who make the list generally become members unless other things, such as financial hardship, intervene.