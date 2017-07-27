Scaramucci Compares Fight For Trumpcare To Emancipation Proclamation?

Hey Anthony, maybe you shouldn't be making comparisons of Trump with Lincoln. Except Trump's your boss and he loves that. The Guardian reports:

The new head of communications at the White House has brought up Abraham Lincoln’s struggle to end slavery when asked about the difficulty Donald Trump has faced in trying to repeal Barack Obama’s healthcare legislation.

He told BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis: “If you’ve read Team of Rivals, it took Lincoln three or four times to get what he wanted from the Senate and the House of Representatives, which was the full abolition of slavery – that was a much tougher thing to get done than what we’re working on right now.”

When Maitlis raised the difficulty Trump was facing from his own party, Scaramucci added: “It took 22 months for President Obama to get what he wanted from the legislature. We’re in the six months of the president’s presidency. So think about the things we are trying to accomplish inside of one year ... If we get Obamacare repealed and replaced, which I predict will still happen, and we get a level of tax reform that we haven’t seen since 1986 and we do that inside of a 12-month period of the presidency, I think that will be remarkable.”