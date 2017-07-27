Scaramucci: 'Reince Is A F*cking Paranoid Schizophrenic'

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is definitely communicating. He called up the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza to vent.

In the process, he told Lizza that “Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” going on to say that he would be "fired very shortly."

Going off the rails completely, he continued:

“The swamp will not defeat him,” he said, breaking into the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go fuck themselves.” Scaramucci also told me that, unlike other senior officials, he had no interest in media attention. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.” (Bannon declined to comment.) He reiterated that Priebus would resign soon, and he noted that he told Trump that he expected Priebus to launch a campaign against him. “He didn’t get the hint that I was reporting directly to the President,” he said. “And I said to the President here are the four or five things that he will do to me.” His list of allegations included leaking the Hannity dinner and the details from his financial-disclosure form.

I'm sure all the Trumpkins out there are cheering because they've got their thugs on the seat of government. But are those Republicans who fell in line at the last minute because Hillary had an email server going to stay on the Trump train? Really? Because this is crazy.

Update: Scaramucci responds:

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

