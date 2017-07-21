Scaramucci Stands By Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: 'So If The President Says It, OK'

Trump's new communications chief Anthony Scaramucci, told the press there has to be some truth in the president's claim that 3 million illegal votes were cast against him since Trump said it.

During Scaramucci's first press briefing after being given the job Sean Spicer wanted, a reporter asked, "Do you stand by some of the factual claims that have been contested, that have been made by this administration -- three million illegal votes cast for the president's opponent? Do you now, do you endorse all of those statements of fact?'

Scaramucci who had his lips puckered throughout the briefing and constantly told the press how much he loved Trump, feigned ignorance when he said it was an unfair question because he's not up to speed on it yet.

I think we all know Scaramucci has heard Trump say those words countless times, but he was unprepared to be asked about it on his first day so he lied. It wasn't a big fib, but that's some of what he does.

The reporter didn't back down.

"The president said that three million people voted illegally and there is no evidence of that. Do you stand by that or not?," he asked.

Like a good kiss-ass, Scaramucci said, "OK, so if the president says it, OK, let me do more research on it. My guess is that there's probably some level of truth to that."

No, there is not any truth to it. period - stop.

Scaramucci continued, "I think what we have found sometimes, the president says stuff, some of you guys in the media think it's not true or isn't true, and it turns out it is closer to the truth than people think. So let me do more homework on that and I'll get back to you."

It would be nice if he gave the media some examples of Trump's infallibility. Almost all the stuff Trump brags about or improvises on is bogus.

And by the way, Scaramucci owes Chris Cuomo a big thank you for always having him on and giving him a chance to gaslight the CNN audience for Trump.