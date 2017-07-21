Scaramucci Announced He 'Loves' Trump 14 Times

After Anthony Scaramucci's weird presser on Friday, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace was as creeped out as many of us when we heard Scaramucci proclaim his love for Trump over and over and over again at his first press conference.

If this doesn't sound like an underling licking the toes of a fascist ruler (so as not to be beaded), I'm not sure what does.

I tweeted it as soon as he began sending kisses Trump's way.

Take a drink every time @Scaramucci says how much he loves Trump. — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) July 21, 2017

Nicolle Wallace said, "Scaramucci hit the ground running....and made clear exactly he feels about the man he serves."

Wallace cut to a video compilation:

Scaramucci, "I think there's been at times a disconnect between the way we see the president and how much we love the president and the way some of you perhaps see the president."

"I think we're doing an amazing job. I was in the Oval Office with him earlier today and we were talking about him being himself, letting him express his full identity. I think he's got some of the best political instincts in the world."

"The people I grew up with, they so identify with the president and love him and so we're going to get that message out."

"I love the president."

"I love the president and I'm very, very loyal to the president and I love the mission that the president has."

[Video clip ended]

Wallace said, "If there's one thing we know about this president, he loves to be loved. Anthony Scaramucci said the word love 14 times in his first appearance."

This is not even close to being normal. Adults do not speak like this.

Forget about all the "the president comes from the business world and doesn't know better" blah, blah, blah nonsense.

This is creepy.

Members of a presidential cabinet or staff do no go around proclaiming their undying love for their boss to the media, (in this case the president) in an American democracy.