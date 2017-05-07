Scarborough: Russians Didn't Have Anything To Do With Trump's Win

Because he's been attacking Trump for months now, I could almost forget the advanced case of Clinton Derangement Syndrome that filters Joe Scarborough's vision of the world.

This morning, he reminded me.

"From the very beginning, he's (Trump) thought if you discuss Russia and discuss what happened during the election, that somehow is casting a shadow on the validity of his election. It's not," Scarborough said while discussing what Trump should say to Putin at the G20 meeting this week.

"And I'm sure you agree with me that we don't think the Russians had anything to do with Donald Trump winning the election. I mean, I think Hillary Clinton not going to Wisconsin and not listening to Bill Clinton and not listening to Joe Biden and not listening to a lot of other people who were telling her back this August, and Robby Mook decided that he's not going to poll, he says he will look at analytics to try to figure out.

"There are a thousand reasons why Hillary Clinton lost, starting with Hillary Clinton being a terrible candidate. But you can say that and believe that and still say what Russia did deserves a punch."

There's a reason Joe remained a back-bench congressman from Florida. He's intellectually lazy and lacking in any real insight. Because if you've informed yourself on the vast psy-ops operation that was the Russian attack on the Clinton candidacy and still blame Hillary Clinton, you're either 1) stupid or 2) blinded by CDS. Or both!