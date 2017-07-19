Scarborough: We Can 'Safely Assume The Worst' About Putin Meeting

While not necessarily nefarious, Trump's extended conversation with Putin at the G20 dinner puts him in the position of having no record of his own, Mark Halperin said on Morning Joe today.

"Reporters and our allies can safely assume the worst of Donald trump and of Vladimir Putin," Scarborough said.

"In the last meeting that Donald Trump had with Russians and Putin, he was talking to their foreign minister and ambassador to the west and talking about firing James Comey, saying he had gotten the pressure off of everybody because he had fired the nutcase who was investigating Donald Trump's possible illegal ties with Russia.

"So what are we to assume, if not the worst, that he had this meeting, the White House didn't reveal it. Once again, we had to find out about it through third channels and there wasn't even an American within earshot to listen what they talked about for an hour."

"Tomorrow marks the sixth-month anniversary of the Trump administration," Mike Barnicle replied.

"Six months he's been president. Prior to his assuming the presidency, a lot of people thought and would say the presidency would certainly change Donald Trump.

"Well, it hasn't. It hasn't changed Donald Trump. Now we have an administration with the Russia stuff, with the meeting with Putin, who he clearly has an attraction to, maybe because of Putin's strength as a leader, who knows. We have the health care debacle and we have this administration is, so far, a mix of incompetence and indifference to almost everything before it."