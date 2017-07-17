Scarborough Takes A Shot At Sean Hannity As 'State Run Media'

Morning Joe's Scarborough was shaking his head today at the culture of lies around Donald Trump -- and Jay Sekulow's part in the practice. He told Jeremy Peters as much.

"I've known Jay for a long time and liked Jay for a long time, but there are so many false statements there, talk about conflating things, it's staggering," he said.

"And Jeremy Peters, if you look at what Jay Sekulow was forced to go out and say last weekend on the Sunday shows, if you look at the statement that the president of the United States signed off on with all the president's men around him on Air Force One, coming back from Europe, lying, lying to the New York Times, lying to the American people, saying this meeting was just about adoption, and then the next day, lying about the people that were in it. then going on a TV show that basically state-run television and being asked at the end of that TV show, is there anything else that we don't know about?

"And Don Jr. saying, 'That's it.' And the next day we find out another person attended the meeting and the next day we find out that somebody connected with the KGB that basically was an intel officer at the meeting -- and the next day finding out there are two other people at the meeting. these people keep getting caught in their lies, day after day

"The president of the United States keep saying nothing to see here, move along, move along. It's like actually a character out of The Simpsons. There is something to see here, and even their own base knows that."