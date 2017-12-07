Scarborough: 'Trump Is Nixon In The Summer Of '74'

Morning Joe's newly-minted Independent voter says there's "no way" Jared Kushner forgot about attending the newly-revealed meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

“There’s no way any human being would forget that meeting, and there’s no doubt federal prosecutors will see it the same way,” he predicted.

He talked about Trump's latest tweet:

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

The latest New York Times story says the president signed off on Junior's statement dismissing the meeting as “insignificant.” Scarborough called that a White House “coverup.”

“They’ve gotten so far into the bubble, I guess they’ve dug so far down low into the bunker that this is not Nixon in ’73, this is Nixon in the summer of ’74,” he said.

“No one believes that. No one on the Hill believes he’s a victim. No one believes that this isn’t wrong, other than one or two propagandists in the media. A lot of people in the White House are in --I don’t want to say meltdown mode -- but they no longer believe this is going to be okay.

"They, like a lot of conservative writers, woke up to the fact that this is not much ado about something, that there’s something big here.”