Sen. Graham Proposing Law To Prevent Trump From Firing Mueller

By John Amato
13 hours ago by John Amato
Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News' "America's Newsroom," that he's proposing bipartisan legislation that would block Trump from firing Special Counsel's Bob Mueller.

"I'm going to create a statute that would say any time a special counsel is impaneled to investigate the president or their team, a dismissal has to be reviewed by the courts," Graham said.

Host Shannon Bream recapped Graham's harsh and direct words to Trump and said, "Those are some strong words."

As with most Republicans, Graham acted subservient when discussing most of Trump's agenda, but his attacks on Jeff Sessions and Bob Mueller is a bridge too far.

Sen. Graham said, "The president cannot draw a "red line" as to what a special counsel might do, that is inappropriate."

He said there needs to be a "check and balance against this president and against all future presidents."

Bream asked if he'll get bipartisan support and he said he would.

If this moves forward, get ready for the Trump surrogates to go on the offensive.


