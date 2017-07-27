Sen. Graham To Trump: 'There Will Be Holy Hell To Pay' If Jeff Sessions Is Fired

Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN that "If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay - any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end at the Trump presidency."

Sen. Lindsey Graham was on a roll this morning. Let's hope he's serious: so many of Graham's Republican colleagues have remained mute regarding Trump's often bizarre and narcissistic actions.

The South Carolina Senator announced that he's drafting bi-partisan legislation that would require a judicial review if Trump tries to fire Bob Mueller.

And when the questioning turned to embattled AG Jeff Sessions, Sen. Graham took aim and fired his warning shots.

Graham said, "This effort to basically marginalize and humiliate the attorney general is not going over well in the Senate. I don't think it's going over well in the conservative world. If you believe Jeff Sessions should be fired, use the power you have and accept the consequences."

He continued, "I hope it stops. I'm 100% behind Jeff Sessions. The chairman of the judiciary committee sent a chilling tweet yesterday that there will be no confirmation hearing for a new attorney general in 2017. if Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay. Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end at the Trump presidency, unless Mueller did something wrong."

Fire him, stop humiliating him and face the consequences of your actions.

That's something Trump is afraid to do.

CNN's Manu Raju also reported that Graham wasn't sold on Don Jr's Senate Judiciary Committee testimony and said, "he's skeptical of that. he believes there may have been other contacts and that Congress needs to investigate that."

Wow, nobody believes Don Trump Jr. Who woulda thunk it?