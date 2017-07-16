Sen. Warner: 'Unbelievable' That Trump Jr. Never Told His Father

ON CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Sen. Mark Warner discussed the "convenient pattern" Trump officials have shown of "forgetting" meetings with Russians.

Tapper asked him, "Have you seen any evidence that any crime was committed?"

Warner said he wasn't going to get "into any evidence we've seen."

But, he said, "There seems to be a convenient pattern where all the senior officials of the Trump campaign forget about meetings with Russians and don't put it on their forms until information comes out and then they have to amend.

"Mr. Kushner, we not have one, or two, but three examples where he has had to go back and amend his disclosure forms. I think if I had a meeting that involved Russian government efforts to try to help candidate Trump and hurt Clinton that I would remember that.

"And frankly, it's unbelievable that neither the son nor son-in-law ever shared that information with their dad, the candidate."

Tapper asked if Kushner's security clearance should be suspended.

"I'm giving everyone the benefit of the doubt until we get a chance to talk to them and interview them," Warner said.

"It's very bothersome that Jared Kushner has forgotten not once, not twice but three times to put down this information. We see this pattern. General Flynn failed to put down information, he got fired. Attorney general had to recuse himself. Examples were put out about what the firing of Jim Comey was about. Then the president said he fired Jim Comey because of the Russia thing. The level of credibility from the senior levels really is suspect and i think suspect regardless of which party you belong to."