Sen. Warren: 'I'd Be Very Glad' For Jeff Sessions To Resign

On Live With Stephanie Ruehl, the host asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren if Trump's public complaints about Jeff Sessions was 'a kind of gift."

"No, it is not a gift," Warren said.

"I'm here to fight for working families. It means the business for working families is not being done. Trump's rash comments about Jeff Sessions are one more example of how -- he's not interested in following the law and he's not interested in protecting anyone but himself.

"I opposed Jeff Sessions for attorney general of the United States, but let's be clear, his recusing himself is simply following the law. That is what the Department of Justice requires. he followed the rules. For Donald Trump to say, gee, I really wanted an attorney general who wouldn't follow the law, it's one more example. Donald trump has only one thing in mind, and that is how can everything profit Donald Trump.

"If you opposed Jeff Sessions before, now he recused himself, sounds like Donald Trump wants him out. Do you want him to quit?" Ruehl asked.

Warren wasn't shy. "I'd be very glad for him to quit and get someone else in as attorney general of the United States," she said.

"I believe firmly Jeff Sessions should not be the number-one lawmaker in America. He is right now the one who is responsible for enforcing our laws, and his views on many of those laws, I think, head us in the wrong direction. On civil rights, on drugs, on private prisons. There are many reasons for Jeff Sessions not to be attorney general."

"You think President Trump's next pick would be better?" Ruehl said.

"We can have that fight. But Jeff Sessions in major areas is trying to pull us in the wrong direction," Warren said.