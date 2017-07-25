Senators On Hot Mic: 'You Could Beat The Sh*t Out Of Him' & 'Trump Is Crazy'

Sen. Susan Collins forgot to turn her mic off after a Senate Subcommittee hearing and her conversations with Sen. Jack Reed (D) are the stuff of legends.

Sen. Reed called Trump, "crazy" and Sen. Collins responded to a duel challenge by Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Tex.)

The two Senators discussed a host of Trump administration craziness including this exchange:

“I swear, [the Office of Management and Budget] just went through and whenever there was ‘grant,’ they just X it out,” Collins says. “With no measurement, no thinking about it, no metrics, no nothing. It’s just incredibly irresponsible.” “Yes,” Reed replies. “I think — I think he’s crazy,” apparently referring to the president. “I mean, I don’t say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy." "I’m worried,” Collins replies.

But they didn't stop there.

Collins then addressed a radio interview in which Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Tex.) suggested that if Collins were a man, he’d have challenged her to a duel for opposing the Senate Republicans’ Obamacare overhaul bill. “Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?” Collins asks. “I know,” Reed replies. “Trust me. Do you know why he challenged you to a duel? ‘Cause you could beat the s— out of him.” “Well, he’s huge,” Collins replies. “And he — I don’t mean to be unkind, but he’s so unattractive it’s unbelievable.”“Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this Playboy bunny?” she continues, referring to an infamous photo of Farenthold, below.

Farenthold's looks would not be an issue if he had not been such a jerk as to bring up "dueling" with Susan Collins. But since he is that big a jerk and did suggest a duel, her comments are totally, utterly justified.

It can get worse.

Meet @farenthold, married congressman who challenged women Sens to a Aaron Burr-style duel & thinks AK, WV r in Northeast pic.twitter.com/D4fuNNPZMT — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 24, 2017

Here's the audio. The Washington Post has the full write up.