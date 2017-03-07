MSNBC Host Wonders If Showing Up To Healthcare Town Hall Is 'Real' Political Action?

Is attending a town hall on healthcare "real" political action that will translate into votes a year from now?

That's what Chris Jansing wanted to know from Co-Executive Director of @IndivisibleTeam Ezra Levin.

Yeah, yeah, it's a holiday weekend and it's Chris Jansing's job to fill a segment, not to make news.

Trust me, Chris, leaving your house to meet with your Senator, or setting up your own town hall on health insurance if your senator is too cowardly to have one? Does translate into votes.

Levin was interviewed about Republicans' lack of town halls this particular July recess. Only Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is holding town halls this weekend, and stating that he wants to talk about....flood relief. His constituents had a different idea:

Constituent to Senator @BillCassidy: I'll tell you what's rude, kicking 22 million people off their healthcare. https://t.co/g8n19QdJh1 — Geet Jeswani (@TweetingGeet) July 1, 2017

I would like Chris Jansing and other skeptics to wake up and realize that passion about having health insurance if you are poor or sick or both is not something that you "turn off" come election time. Ask this guy next time if he will show up to the polls in 2018.