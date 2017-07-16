Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Don't forget, there are people who believe in objective fact, and then there are Trump defenders. Let's keep score, shall we?

Jay Sekulow, Trump's attorney, pulls a full Ginsburg, and I expect is billing Trump (or the campaign slush fund that paid Don Jr's lawyer $50K) "from pajama to pajama."

Here's the schedule as of last night:

Meet the Press: Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow, Sen. John Cornyn (R), Sen. Mark Warner (D). On the panel: Tom Brokaw, Al Cardenas, and Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute because "both sides." Doris Kearns Goodwin, will remind us about Watergate and perhaps provide context that this is much worse before Chuck Todd says "But the Democrats..."

Face the Nation: Warner and Sekulow again (btw Warner's the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence committee so I'll bet he's not on at the same time with Trump's lawyer.) Sen. Rand Paul who we have to thank God thinks Obamacare isn't being repealed ENOUGH. Jeffrey Kluger of Time magazine and author of "Apollo 8." Crooks and Liars gives combat medals for covering this panel: will be Jeffrey "Liberal Fascism" Goldberg, Ed O’Keefe of The Washington Post, Susan Page of USA Today and Ramesh!!! Ponnuru!!! of National Review,

ABC’s This Week: Sekulow again, Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Susan Collins (Stay Strong, Susan!) AND LOOK Tom Price will take time off rubbing himself on his pharma stocks to lie on television. The panel Matthew "I'm an independent!" Dowd, Republican strategist and former Trump campaign member Michael Caputo, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, and Abby Phillip of The Washington Post.

Fox News Sunday: Sekulow and Paul. The panel will be Brit Hume; Julie Pace of The Associated Press; Michael Needham, CEO of Heritage Action for America; and Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Obamacare guy and author of “Prescription for the Future" who will perform a cranial removal surgery on the Heritage Action guy's rectum or use forceps to take some unmentionable Trump organ out of Brit Hume's mouth. Don't miss it!

↓ Story continues below ↓

State of the Union: Sekulow; Warner; Collins. The panel will be Bakari Sellers; Alice Stewart; Republican Ken Cuccinelli, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Reliable Sources will have, among others, the president of the White House Correspondent's Association and Carl Bernstein.

Let us know what catches your eye in comments, and thanks.