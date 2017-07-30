Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

An Inconvenient Sequel (2017)

My kid sadly asked me to go see the abomination that is "The Emoji Movie" this weekend...she claims she wants to view it ironically, whatever that means. Wanting to make sure not to unnecessarily kill my child's brain cells, I offered to take her to see "An Inconvenient Sequel" instead. In fact, if you have a young person under 18 in your home (with a Snapchat account), you can get a free ticket to go see it when it opens wide on August 4.

Climate change has been on my mind a lot these last few weeks, because I spent the last few weeks travelling in Europe and seeing how other countries are addressing it (and how they are looking at --and are baffled by-- us) and it has been illuminating. Denmark, my husband's birthplace, is really on the forefront of the green economy. This month, France voted to ban combustion engine cars entirely by 2040. The UK has opted to ignore Trump entirely and work directly with US mayors and state legislations on climate change regulations last week. Would that we could all just ignore Trump and get to work on these desperately needed actions.

And boy, wouldn't it be great if the Sunday shows actually covered something like this--something that will affect every single person on this planet rather than the palace intrigue around Trump's incompetent management and narcissistic need to surround himself with sycophants?

