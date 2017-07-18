Trump Booster Struggles To Name 'Wins'

Arizona's Kelli Ward is a big Trump supporter. She's one of those Tea Party darlins' that have so polluted the political landscape in recent years. And she'd like nothing more than to rid Arizona of one its two establishment Republican senators, either John McCain or Jeff Flake. So when she gets the chance to go to DC or appear on CNN (mostly to slam Flake) she jumps at it.

If her appearance on CNN yesterday was any indication though, she's just not ready for the big leagues. The "curveball" of naming a single legislative accomplishment just too much for the poor dear.

Source: Raw Story