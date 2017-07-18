Trump Booster Struggles To Name 'Wins'
Arizona's Kelli Ward is a big Trump supporter. She's one of those Tea Party darlins' that have so polluted the political landscape in recent years. And she'd like nothing more than to rid Arizona of one its two establishment Republican senators, either John McCain or Jeff Flake. So when she gets the chance to go to DC or appear on CNN (mostly to slam Flake) she jumps at it.
If her appearance on CNN yesterday was any indication though, she's just not ready for the big leagues. The "curveball" of naming a single legislative accomplishment just too much for the poor dear.
Source: Raw Story
“If you’re disappointed that issues haven’t brought about a win in terms of repeal and replace, are you disappointed in the president at all?” Baldwin asked.
“No, I think the president has done a great job,” Ward demurred. “He’s stayed on track, he’s encouraged the House and Senate to do what needs to be done.”
“With all due respect,” Baldwin said, “other than Justice Gorsuch, what is the president’s biggest win so far?”
“Justice Gorsuch is the biggest win so far, but there are a list of accomplishments like you cannot believe that Donald Trump has done. I mean I think that his executive travel order is also a win because he wants to keep America safe.”
