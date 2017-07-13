Trump Defends Junior's Meeting With Kremlin Lawyer By Blaming Loretta Lynch

In today's Paris meeting with the French President, Donald Trump stuck to their playbook of denials and told reporters that Russian Natalia Veselnitskaya, was not connected to the Russian government and "most people would have taken that meeting."

Trump Jr. and the Trump administration are under tremendous pressure ever since it was revealed that Jr set up a meeting Veselnitskaya, that was touted as getting sensitive and damaging information from the Russian government.

Trump tried to blame it on normal research gathering against one's opponent.

He said, "In the case of Don, he listened. I guess they talked about as I see it they talked about adoption and some things. Adoption wasn't even a part of the campaign - but nothing happened from the meeting. Zero happened from the meeting and honestly, I think the press made a very big deal over something that really a lot of people would do."

Mother Jones has a great piece up showing how to easily connect the dots to all the players involved in setting up the Fredo's meeting.

If they are an accurate depiction of events, these messages show there was a conspiracy between the Putin regime and the Trump camp that was exceedingly simple and compact and quite easy to implement.

Nobody can verify what actually took place in the meeting since Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort were the only one's there and haven't spoken to the press yet, but even when they do they may not be honest.

As Shep Smith confirmed via Fox News, "The Russian lawyer has ties to the Russian military and intelligence officials including officials from two of the Kremlin's top intelligence agencies." Shep continued, "This is not a variable. This is not an unknown. She is fully tied to the Russian government and Russian oligarchs - there is no doubt."

And then Trump blamed former AG Loretta Lynch for letting the Russian lawyer into the country.

See, don't look at the facts of the meeting, look at Obama! And Loretta Lynch, WHO MET ON THE TARMAC WITH BILL CLINTON, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD.

He said, "The lawyer that went to meeting, I see that she was in halls of Congress also. Somebody said that her visa or passport to come into the country was approved by Attorney General Lynch."

As The Hill reports, "Natalia Veselnitskaya, was let in on a special visa so that Russian businessman Denis Katsyv, her client, could defend himself against a Justice Department asset forfeiture case in federal court in New York City."

Which, of course, has nothing to do with her meeting with Junior, Kushner and Manafort.

But it's always somebody else's fault (Obama-Hillary) when it comes to the Trump administration.