Trump Embraces The Man Who Made Him: ‘It's An Honor To Be With You’

In a show of great affection, Trump shook hands with Russia's Vladimir Putin at the G20 meeting in Germany.

Trump said, "We’ve had some good talks. We’re going to talk now and obviously that will continue, but we look forward to a lot of positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everyone concerned. It’s an honor to be with you."

Putin responded that he was"delighted to meet" him also.

"I’m delighted to meet you in person and hope, as you said, our meeting will yield positive results," he responded.

Questions only lasted a few minutes, but you can see that the shark can smell the chum in the water.

