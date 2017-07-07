Trump Tweets That Everyone At G20 Is Talking About...Podesta?

Macron to Merkel, "I'll bet you €100 to €10 that I can get him to tweet about Podesta"

Merkel, "You're on!"

...

Macron, "Bingo! Pay up!" — Richard Hall (@RhinoRichH) July 7, 2017

Here's the Trump tweet that set Joe and Mika off this morning:

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

"The president also tweeted this morning, seemingly without provocation, 'Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and CIA,' " Mika said.

"I would dare say no one there is talking about that except whomever Donald Trump is speaking to inside his brain," Scarborough said.

"You don't think the outdoor cafe is abuzz with Podesta and the servers?" Willie Geist said.

"He didn't run the DNC, but that's a different issue," Geist said.

"It's so wildly out of place that you can't help but wonder what is wrong with him," Mika said. "That does make you wonder about what's going on in his head. I'll just leave it there."

Mika, as always, tries to bring the topic back to Trump's mental state. The rest of the crew prefers to make fun of him.

So does Twitter:

World Leaders Gather To Discuss Why John Podesta Didn't Give DNC Servers To FBI pic.twitter.com/fNLjiwi3NY — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 7, 2017

Merkel: Can you believe Podesta didn't turn over the server to the FBI?

Macron: Is that code for "Trump is mad"?

Merkel: Yes. Yes it is. — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 7, 2017

And of course, not a word of Trump's tweet is actually true: