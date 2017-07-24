Trump Is Floating Rudy Guiliani For Attorney General?

So the so-called president tweeted another "threat" to his own attorney general today:

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

"Beleaguered"? Who wrote that tweet? I'm betting Bannon.

And in the clip above, the only transcript you need is from Stephanie Ruhle. "WHY?" Why would Donald Trump tweet something like that? We ask that question every day here at C&L.

They had the editor of Axios, who broke this story, on for an interview. Axios reports that what Trump wants is to keep only friends close during this tumultous time. So he's hoping for a recess appointment of Rudy Guiliani as Attorney General.

Giuliani would have a tough time getting 50 Republicans senators to vote to confirm him. He was such an early and ardent Trump backer that he wouldn't be seen as an independent guardian of the department in these tumultuous times. In fact, the nomination could be seen as Trump throwing gasoline on a fire. And Giuliani's stop-and-frisk police policy as New York mayor, and clients since then, also would be controversial with many senators.

Remember when Guiliani bragged about "stuff" coming out in advance of the Comey letter? Because he apparently had inside info from the NYC FBI office. You know, the guys who were passing around "Clinton Cash" like it was a nudie mag in an army barracks?

Not to mention, Giuliani is DRIPPING with shady foreign contracts that took him out of the running for Sec of State: https://t.co/EGpIcApSsS — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 24, 2017

You think Guiliani won't be required to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, just like Sessions?

That's adorable, @realDonaldTrump.

Ok but Rudi too must recuse from Trump-Russia @mikeallen under 28 cfr 45.2 & we will demand he commit in his hearing https://t.co/sBvbuDOfEs https://t.co/1gy8RgC4nk — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) July 24, 2017

I can't believe we're being pushed by the so-called president to actually root for the racism poster boy of the Attorney General's office, Jeff Sessions.

↓ Story continues below ↓

But that's where we are.