Trump Has Himself Backed Into A Corner If He Fires Sessions

Joe Scarborough spoke to AP bureau chief Julie Pace about what would happen to the Russia investigation if Trump fires Jeff Sessions.

"Let's put this in proper context. If you fire Reince Priebus, that's your decision. If you fire other people your communications team, that's up to you.

"But the Republicans on the Hill --are they not letting Donald Trump know if he thinks about going after Mueller, if he fires Sessions, if he fires all of these people that are involved in the decision-making as it pertains to the Russia investigation, that it's one bridge they will not allow him to cross without consequences?"

"I think it's important to split these two decision-making processes here," Pace said.

"On the one hand, they are related to the tension and frustration around the Russia investigation. The president can oust his chief of staff at any time, there is little consequence in the West Wing. Going after Sessions, moving towards removing him from office is a totally different ball game here and Republicans have leverage because they ultimately would have to confirm the replacement for Sessions.

"You can bet one of the first questions is, 'are you going to recuse yourself from the Russia investigation?'. And there were these floats yesterday about Chris Christie or Rudy Guiliani, that won't solve the problem. Because if Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself because he was involved in the campaign, which if you look at the actual language of his recusal is what he said, that would create the same problem for Giuliani or Christie."

