Trump Holds Second Cabinet Meeting - As Weird As The First

Trump didn't go around the table and bask in the adoration of his cabinet this time.

The fact that Jeff Sessions was there probably had something to do with it.

Trump sat across from Sessions — who he has blasted on Twitter recently — during the cabinet meeting. Never mentioned him.



📸 AP pic.twitter.com/bzDfeDgL06 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 31, 2017

Prior to this meeting, Trump referred to the Cabinet Room as "The Board Room." More than once.

Ahead of his first Cabinet meeting with the new chief of staff John Kelly, Trump repeatedly refers to the Cabinet Room as "the board room." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 31, 2017

We'll have to wait on the fact check as to whether the President of Mexico actually called Trump , as he claims, to say border crossings are down 80%. I personally think he pulled that out of his butt.

Then he lied about economic growth.

2.6 is a number that nobody thought they’d see for a long period of time. Remember, I was saying we will hit three at some point in the not-too-distant future, and everybody smiled and they laughed and they thought we’d be at one. And 2.6 is an unbelievable number, announced on Friday.

Trump on GDP growth: "2.6 is a number that nobody thought they'd see for a long period of time"



As long as you ignore the last 7 years⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kU51Q71IqT — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) July 31, 2017

And it's amazing that the moment he became President he believed the "official" unemployment numbers -- and so did his #MAGA stooges:

Wait .... NOW you believe the #s on unemployment? Need a reminder of the times you didn't: https://t.co/NFcX06ZmPQ — Beverly (@LoveHisMusic) July 31, 2017

And then he said a stupid:

I predict that General Kelly will go down, in terms of the position of Chief of Staff, one of the great ever.

Whatever.

And he took one question, on North Korea.

We’ll handle North Korea. We’re going to be able to handle them. It will be handled. We handle everything.

Feel safer now?