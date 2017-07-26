Trump: 'I Can Be More Presidential Than Any President That’s Ever Held This Office'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told his rallygoers in Youngstown, Ohio, that he "can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office."

Trump took a lot of criticism over his uber-partisan and highly inappropriate speech to the Boy Scouts jamboree, but apparently that held no substance to Trump at all.

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell opened her show by playing a brief clip from Trump's speech.

Mitchell said, "Reversing history, President Trump announces on Twitter he is canceling the Obama administration's acceptance of transgender people into the military, even as he now predicts --he will be one of the greatest president's ever."

Trump said, "With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office. That I can tell you."

The 3,500 members of the American Psychoanalytic Association are now allowed to defy what is known as the “Goldwater Rule” and can now comment on President Donald Trump’s mental state, STAT News reports.

Trump's full sentence was, "Sometimes, they say, ‘He doesn’t act presidential Trump said of his critics. “And I say, ’Hey look ― great schools, smart guy ― it’s so easy to act presidential. But that’s not going to get it done. ... With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office. That I can tell you. It’s real easy.”

I'd say he's suffering from narcissistic personality disorder:

Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of ultra-confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that's vulnerable to the slightest criticism. A narcissistic personality disorder causes problems in many areas of life, such as relationships, work, school or financial affairs. You may be generally unhappy and disappointed when you're not given the special favors or admiration you believe you deserve. Others may not enjoy being around you, and you may find your relationships unfulfilling.

I'd also classify it as "delusions of grandeur." -- a false impression of one's own importance.

How would you and the medical community characterize Trump's statements?