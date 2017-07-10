Trump Pretends He Never Suggested 'Cyber' Pact With Russia

By Frances Langum
President Stupid is at it again.

This was yesterday:

"It's not the dumbest idea I have ever heard but it's pretty close," Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told NBC's Meet the Press.

And after nearly everyone else in the United States with anything to say about it pronounced this "Joint Cybersecurity thing with Russia" a terrible idea, Trump took to Twitter again to pretend he didn't say exactly what he said:

He can't be president for much longer, can he?


