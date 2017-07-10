Trump Pretends He Never Suggested 'Cyber' Pact With Russia

President Stupid is at it again.

This was yesterday:

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

"It's not the dumbest idea I have ever heard but it's pretty close," Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told NBC's Meet the Press.

And after nearly everyone else in the United States with anything to say about it pronounced this "Joint Cybersecurity thing with Russia" a terrible idea, Trump took to Twitter again to pretend he didn't say exactly what he said:

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

He can't be president for much longer, can he?