Trump Tweets: 'I Have Very Little Time For Watching TV'

The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V.

Donnie Dingbat tweeted that out this morning, earning him more scorn and ridicule as a bullshit artist, non pareil.

His claims were shot down by White House correspondents, who quickly contradicted the statement. Trump has installed numerous televisions in the White House, including a 60-inch screen in his private dining room.

Source: The Hill



President Trump on Wednesday pushed back on reports depicting a White House wracked by chaos over the bombshell revelations surrounding his eldest son’s election-year meeting with a Russian lawyer.

“The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V.,” he tweeted.

Multiple media reports said the president is fuming at the negative coverage of Donald Trump Jr.’s decision to meet with the lawyer last year in order to obtain damaging information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The disclosure has roiled the ongoing investigation into Russia's meddling in the presidential race and has further taken attention away from the president’s policy agenda.

Trump has had no public events this week, but in private, he has “raged against the latest Russia development, with most of his ire directed at the media, not his son,” according to The Associated Press.

“White House officials tells [sic] us President Trump has been watching plenty of TV news this week, when he's had nothing on his public schedule,” tweeted Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker.

Trump's TV-watching habits are well-established. He frequently tweets about segments on Fox News and CNN.