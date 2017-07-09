The Trumps Retweet America's Finest Thinkers

The First Family continues to elevate the discourse:

Donald Trump Jr. shared a video meme Saturday portraying President Trump shooting down a fighter jet that included CNN's logo. “One of the best I’ve seen,” the younger Trump wrote in a tweet, which included laughing emojis and American flags.

Here's the tweet:

One of the best I've seen. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸 https://t.co/rqCplijJ57 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2017

Which links to this:

Hey @CNN we heard you like memes

😎👌🏻🐜🌶🔥 s p i c y b o i pic.twitter.com/324hKyg4yW — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) July 8, 2017

As you know, Donald Senior got his CNN bodyslam video from HanAssholeSolo, a Redditor who posted bigoted words and images about blacks, Jews, and Muslims. Donald Junior sources his memes in a similarly high-minded way. Let me post a few of @OldRowOfficial's finest ruminations. You might want to ask impressionable children to leave the room.

When the girls see your fidget spinner trick videos pic.twitter.com/wJyZNtlmGB — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) July 8, 2017

Dude was afraid to eat ass pic.twitter.com/Wn28zMLgRE — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) July 8, 2017

Really, Junior? This is your social media diet? You're 39 years old. You have five kids. Grow the hell up.

****

But perhaps I'm focusing on the wrong story about Junior:

For that Times story, go here.

