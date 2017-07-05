Walker Lies About Health Care Numbers, Faux News OK With It

Media Matters caught Scott Walker in another lie, this time about the coverage that would be provided if the Republicans would just leave the Affordable Care Act alone (emphasis mine):

Well, I think the best thing they have to do is keep their promise. You know, Republicans in the House and the Senate ran, just as the president did, on repealing Obamacare. It is collapsing. It is failing. One of the things I wish they'd talk more about is the fact that their own agency, the Congressional Budget Office says that 28 million Americans will lose their health care coverage if nothing happens, if Obamacare continues out there. We don't hear that typically from any of the other media sources out there. We need to let people know that Obamacare is failing. It needs to be repealed, it needs to be replaced with something better, and I still think they’ll get there. The House took a little while. Remember, it was about six weeks between the time when they first thought they’d vote until the end. It doesn't have to be this week or next but it has to be yet this year in 2017.

What Walker doesn't mention is that 28 million people are currently without health care coverage:

Those are people who opt out, who are undocumented immigrants (who are excluded by definition) or because their states didn't expand Medicare, like Walker's Wisconsin.

Also note that the plans he is touting would mean 21 to 23 million more people would be left without coverage.

It should also be noted that under the Republican death plan, more than 200,000 Americans would die from the loss of their healthcare coverage:

What a nice guy Walker is, to lie about these minor issues like that. And to think, this turniphead wants to be governor again so he can take another run at the White House.