A Weapon Against Trump? Jam His Brand

Naomi Klein has made this terrific video on how to counter Donald Trump, the Celebrity Apprentice of Pennsylvania Avenue.

It's so clear that Trump is in the White House to (a) destroy the Obama legacy and (b) to promote the Trump brand, that anything we do to sully that branding effort works in our favor.

Trump is an ineffective puppet except in the ways in which he leverages the Trump image for money. Now that he's in the White House it's time to associate that Trump brand with his terrible presidency. It's not hard to do but there are some specific ways we can target him that are particularly effective. In an interview with AV Club, Klein outlines the path ahead: