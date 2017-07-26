Without Any Evidence, Rush Limbaugh Claims 'Leftists' Recruiting Generals For A 'Rebellion'

Oh hey, folks! We have a new conspiracy theory from Rush Limbaugh because, well, because he's Rush Limbaugh, I suppose.

This one involves "leftists." Do we even know what he means when he uses that term? Does he mean run of the mill Democratic women, or some imaginary commie types who are plotting in their mothers' basements? Who knows.

The leftists, whoever they are, are secretly recruiting generals to overthrow Hair Führer, King Donald of Trump.

First, create the myth of the haters. "I think the panic, the outrage, the frustration, the inability to cope, I think it is is way, way, way beyond what even we think based on what we see," Rush said. "I think they are bordering on panic absent any kind of rationality, because this is driven by pure, unadulterated hatred. It's personal hatred, it's professional hatred, it's political hatred."

No one understands this dynamic better than Rush Limbaugh, who spends every waking moment of his days fomenting this kind of fear of "the left."

"The opposition to Trump is fueled by this hatred," Rush said, "And it's causing them, I believe, to lose elements of their sanity. I think it's causing them to certainly to lose elements of their rationality."

Not gonna lie. I hate Donald Trump. There's a reason I never refer to him as president. He stole the office as far as I'm concerned, and I will not submit to an autocrat who hates women. So yeah, I hate him. But that doesn't mean I hang out in places looking to recruit retired generals for a coup. That's laughable. I'd rather impeach him and perp walk him out of the White House in front of the entire world while laughing at him and his cohorts.

Admitting he had no evidence to support his claim, Limbaugh told his audience that he's pretty sure "a couple of [leftists] are making phone calls to retired generals, who still get up and put the uniform on every day even though they are retired, and soliciting their assistance should it ever become necessary, of course, to lead a rebellion."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Who are those "leftists"? And who are the generals?

Rush went on to claim (again, without evidence), that "clearly there is an uncontrolled rage and an irrationality in the anti-Trump forces, on the left primarily."

Pure projection. It doesn't get any more pure than this. When Barack Obama was president, the right wing recruited ex-generals like Jerry Boykin and others to gin up crap on Benghazi, to craft a real-time rebellion in the Congress so that the Black president couldn't get anything done, and in the process they hijacked the Supreme Court and the Senate.

So no, it's not the left recruiting generals. Pay no attention to the fat liar behind the curtain.