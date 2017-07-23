Yes, Indeed, You Can Indict The President

Ken Starr is as worthless as cornflake recipes. It always stuck me as odd that while chancellor of Baylor University he purposefully averted his eyes to rape on campus, but was horrified at a consensual blow job a few years before.

However, while he was prosecuting Bill Clinton for something completely unrelated to an Arkansas land deal (See what I did there, Trump?), there was a memo produced that has been hidden in the national archives for two decades.

“It is proper, constitutional, and legal for a federal grand jury to indict a sitting president for serious criminal acts that are not part of, and are contrary to, the president’s official duties,” the Starr office memo concludes. “In this country, no one, even President Clinton, is above the law.”

And it was written by a conservative law professor.

This produces a couple of questions, though.

Can Trump he tried as an adult?

How will we find handcuffs that small?

